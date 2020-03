SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) New numbers show overall, crime is down for the year in the City of Shreveport.

At Thursday’s public safety committee meeting, Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond gave an update on crime numbers.

The most recent numbers are for March. Violent crimes are down by 12 percent and property crime dropped by 11 percent.

Chief Raymond says this is the lowest crime has been over a five year period.