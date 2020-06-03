SPD Chief: No files missing in 2 cases under DA’s office review involving deaths in police custody

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond says there are no “missing reports, statements, or any other information” that the department’s detectives have not provided to the district attorney’s office as DA Charles Stewart asserted in a statement issued Tuesday seeking more information about the deaths of two men who died while in police custody.

The DA’s office is reviewing cases involving Tommie McGlothen, who died while in police custody on April 5, 2020 and Wavey Austin, who died while in police custody on April 19, 2020. According to Stewart, his officer received investigatory files from the Shreveport Police Department late Friday, May 29, 2020 in the cases.

“Upon our initial review of the files, we have found that they are missing reports, statements, downloads and other vital information that is essential to conduct a thorough and complete review,” Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. “The Shreveport Police Department is being notified as to what is missing and is being requested to provide this to our office expeditiously.”

While the police department is not commenting on any ongoing investigations, Raymond responded Wednesday morning to the DA’s comments.

“I am aware of DA Stewart’s comments and it is common practice for the district attorney’s office to request additional assistance from our investigators to help his office address questions that arise,” Raymond said in a statement. “There are no ‘missing’ reports, statements or any other information that our detectives have and did not provide. There were simply some additional requests made to supplement the information we provided. No personnel will face discipline and I believe the statements are being taken out of context.”

The police department also confirmed that the officers involved in the McGlothen and Austin cases are not on leave.

KTAL also asked whether there were any other deaths involving citizens while in police custody under investigation.

“In the 18 months that Chief Raymond has been Chief, these are the only two incidents of this nature that have occurred,” according to a police department spokesperson.

