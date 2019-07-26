SPD confirms teen drowning at Shreveport water park

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenaged boy drowned Thursday afternoon at a Shreveport water park, police confirm.

It happened just after 5 p.m. at Splash Kingdom, according to SPD Public Information Officer Christina Curtis. The boy reportedly went underwater and did not come back up. He was pulled from the water and CPR was performed, but he did not respond. He was taken to Willis Knighton South, where he was pronounced dead.

Curtis says an autopsy will be performed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.