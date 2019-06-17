SPD continues search for carjacking suspect

Local News

by: Nikki Henderson

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are continuing to search for a woman in connection with a carjacking outside of a Shreveport business.

The incident happened on June 10 in the 1100 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway. 

Detectives are asking for help in identifying the suspect responsible for a carjacking that occurred in a business parking lot.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.  Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is urged to call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app.

