SPD continues search for carjacking suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are continuing to search for a woman in connection with a carjacking outside of a Shreveport business.

The incident happened on June 10 in the 1100 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.

Detectives are asking for help in identifying the suspect responsible for a carjacking that occurred in a business parking lot.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is urged to call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app.

—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.