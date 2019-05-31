SPD creates Environmental Crimes Unit

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) - The Shreveport Police Department moves to crack down on trash related crimes. The Environmental Crimes Unit will address litter and illegal dumping throughout the city.

The two man unit will be making sure citizens and business owners are in compliance with city ordinances and state and federal laws. Officers will issue a summons to people who are repeat offenders.

Cpl. Van Wray say, "Now it's going to be investigated. Charges will be brought. If there's education needed, they'll be educated."

SPD is partnering with Shreveport Green to educate neighbors on the laws. One of their first tasks is identifying areas, that are dump sites and enforcing the laws.

"Cleaner city. All of the different areas that are being utilized as a dumping area, clean those areas up and not have that happen anymore."

Mayor Adrian Perkins announced at Tuesday's city council meeting, the creation of this new unit, which is a first for Shreveport.

Members of the Shreveport Police Department traveled to Houston, to learn about that city's Environmental Crimes Unit. The goal was to see how operations are handled in Houston and learn how their department deals with the court system when prosecuting these crimes. They also learned about the equipment the Houston Police Department is utilizing.

SPD will be working with Louisiana State Police, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office and Shreveport City Marshal's Office along with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.

Cpl. Wray wants the public to know, they're depending on the community's help with reporting these crimes. Citizens are encouraged to call the Community Policing Unit at 673-6950.

---

