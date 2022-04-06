SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is observing National Child Abuse Awareness month by creating a pinwheel garden on the lawn of police headquarters.

SPD Sgt. Brandon Ortiz and his wife, Police Communications Officer Anissa Ortiz, designed the pinwheel garden installed Wednesday morning. Pinwheels serve as the symbols of support for all victims of child abuse.

The pinwheel garden will be on display for the rest of the month.

If anyone is experiencing or knows anyone experiencing child abuse please call Shreveport police at 318-637-7300 or call the Child Help Hotline at 1-800-422-4453.