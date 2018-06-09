SPD discusses missed crime initiative meeting

A Caddo Parish Commissioner says Shreveport’s police chief was a no show at a meeting focused on fighting crime in the city. Friday the police department shares their side.

Thursday the commission held a crime initiative meeting. Mario Chavez says he invited the chief, but no one from the department showed up.

Deputy Chief Bill Goodin says Chief Alan Crump has been out of the office and told Chavez he wasn’t going to be there.

“And articulated to him via email that we’re certainly responsive to any assistance that any law enforcement agency wanted to give us within the city limits of Shreveport. You know we’ve said for many years that we can’t be successful on our own. We partner with a multitude of law enforcement from across the spectrum, so fed .. state … local.

Goodin tells us he has met with the Chief Deputy for the Sheriff’s Office and they’ve already discussed proposals for the city.