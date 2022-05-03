SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is in custody after police say a domestic issue ended with him wrecking his truck.

Caddo 911 logs indicated reports of a major accident at the intersection of Creswell Ave. and Prospect St. in Highland.

According to police, the incident started as a domestic disturbance between a man and his girlfriend on Robinson Place and escalated when he shot into the ground and assaulted his girlfriend. Police say he left the scene shortly after, but returned to find that officers were on the scene.

That’s when police say he sped off with unrestrained children in the back of his car, blowing through a stop sign before his vehicle was t-boned by a white pickup truck. The crash caused the driver of the pickup truck to slam into a utility pole. The suspect’s car was towed from the scene.

Police say the man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was also found to be a felon in possession of a firearm.

The man’s girlfriend and children were not harmed during the incident and returned home. The driver of the pickup was not injured either.