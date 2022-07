Shreveport emergency crews and police are on the scene of a major accident in the Mooretown neighborhood. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport emergency crews and police are on the scene of a major accident in the Mooretown neighborhood.

According to online dispatch records, the wreck happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Hollywood Avenue. There are currently six medical units and three police units on the scene.

There is no word of injuries.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information becomes available.