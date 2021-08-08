SPD firefighters put out A/C fire at Shreveport Aquarium in warp speed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The fish who live in the Shreveport Aquarium were undisturbed when a fire broke out in the motor of an air conditioner on top of the building late Saturday.

Smoke was seen wafting from the structure’s roof around 10 p.m. Saturday, and Shreveport firefighters immediately responded, threw up a ladder and extinguished it in minutes.

According to Clarence Reese, public information officer for the Shreveport Fire Department, the fire was contained to the air conditioner, and as soon as the fire was extinguished, a City of Shreveport maintenance crew was at the scene and took it from there.

Meanwhile, the aquarium’s more than 1,000 creatures, made up of over 300 different species of marine life that include everything from exotic fish to turtles, seahorses and sharks, didn’t miss a beat in their tranquil lives.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!