SPD identifies motorcyclist killed in north Shreveport crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)– One Louisiana man is dead after a motorcycle and vehicle collided in north Shreveport late Saturday night.

According to a statement by Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office 40-year-old, Lorenzo Antonio Brown, of Shreveport was killed approximately around 10:40 p.m. in the 3100 block of Hilry Huckaby Drive.

Brown was identified by Shreveport Police through fingerprint comparison. An autopsy has been ordered through Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing.

