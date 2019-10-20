SPD identifies motorcyclist killed in north Shreveport crash

An abnormally warm afternoon in the ArkLaTex with temperatures into the 80s and 90s. A few pop thunderstorms are developing southeast of Shreveport. Eventually, we will see more thunderstorms developing tonight after sunset. Currently, we have an Enhanced Risk for seeing strong to severe storms for areas north of Interstate 30. The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. A few tornadoes will be possible too. Below you can view Futurecast for the timing of the thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms will begin to develop after sunset in Texas and Oklahoma. The thunderstorms will congeal into a squall line after midnight. Again, the greatest chance of seeing thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes will be north of Interstate 30. As we begin Monday, the line of showers and storms will weaken as they move into Shreveport near daybreak. Depending on timing, we could see some daytime heating and it could allow for storms to gain strength again for the southern edge of the area. Rain and storms will move out by the afternoon.