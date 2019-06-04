SPD identifies patrol supervisor involved in Saturday’s fatal incident

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) The Shreveport Police Department has released the name of a Shreveport Police patrol supervisor involved in a shooting and fatal incident Saturday evening in downtown Shreveport.

On June 1, 2019, Sgt. Timothy Adgate was patrolling in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Parkway in a search of a vehicle, which approximately 30 minutes earlier, had been reported stolen by a suspect who stabbed the vehicle’s owner multiple times, subsequently robbing the victim of his vehicle.

During an area canvas, Adgate spotted the stolen vehicle parked on the second level of a casino parking garage and occupied by the suspect in the aforementioned stabbing and car-jacking.

After radioing for assistance, Adgate began giving the suspect loud, verbal commands to get on the ground; commands the suspect refused to follow.

As Adgate attempted to take the man into custody, a violent struggle ensued between the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Marcus Boles and Adgate. Boles reportedly made multiple attempts to remove Adgate’s service weapon from its holster.

During the altercation, Adgate produced his service weapon and fired at Boles, striking him once in the upper body.

Boles later died of his injuries following his transport via ambulance to Oschners LSU medical Center. Adgate, who suffered minor injuries, was taken to a local hospital as mandated by departmental protocol.

Adgate, hired in August 1999, was placed on paid departmental leave by SPD Chief Police Ben Raymond in accordance with civil service laws.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.



