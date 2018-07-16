SPD investigates early-morning west Shreveport shooting

Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Homicide Division are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man injured in west Shreveport.

Samuel Thomas, 25, was taken to University Health, after police found him injured by gunshot wounds in a vehicle.

Just before 1:45 a.m. today, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to reports of the shooting at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Lash Street in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood.

Arriving officers located a silver vehicle occupied by Thomas and a woman. Thomas, was suffering from wounds to the upper body and was transported to University Health Hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries. The woman was not injured.

Crime Scene and Homicide investigators responded to the scene and launched their investigation. Evidence was photographed and collected and the female passenger was interviewed.

According to the passenger, she and Thomas were stopped at a stop sign and an unknown individual in a silver car pulled alongside them and fired multiple shots, striking Thomas.

No further information is known at this time but the investigation remains underway. Thomas is in stable condition at this time.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for this crime. Please submit tips to their organization at 318-673-7373, Lockemup.org, or via the app P3Tips.