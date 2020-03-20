SPD investigating complaints about violations of statewide COVID-19 emergency orders

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s police chief says they have received multiple complaints of violations of restrictions ordered by Gov. John Bel Edwards aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

The restrictions ordered March 16 include limits on the size of gatherings to fewer than 50 people, closing casinos, bars and movie theaters and limiting restaurants to delivery, take out and drive-through orders only.

In a statement issued Friday afternoon, Police Chief Ben Raymond encouraged the public to abide by the governor’s orders.

“The Shreveport Police Department and all of city government have strictly adhered to Governor Edward’s declaration and we ask that all citizens do the same. We have had multiple complaints and are in the process of investigating those claims now.”

Raymond said violations of gathering capacity and business hour restrictions may result in revocation of licenses and/or citations for violating the executive order under La. R.S. 29:724(E), Disturbing the Peace, or other appropriate violations of law.

MORE: Violators of emergency orders due to coronavirus in Louisiana could face arrest, fines

“We can all work together to prevent further spread of this virus. The sooner we flatten the curve, the sooner we can return to normal,” Raymond said. “Stay well Shreveport!”

