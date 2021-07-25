SPD: One man injured in drive-by shooting on Hearne Ave.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man was sent to the hospital with non-llfe threatening injuries after a drive-by shooting on Hearne Avenue Sunday evening.

According to SPD, just after 7 p.m., officers responded to the cross streets of Canal Boulevard and Hearne Avenue.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man that had been shot in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

This shooting is still under investigation.