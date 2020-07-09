SPD investigating early-morning shooting at apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting that sent one juvenile to the hospital.

Police were called to the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments on Peach Street Thursday around 1 a.m.

When they arrived, police say they found a juvenile with gunshot wounds to the head and upper body.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.

His condition is unknown at this time.

This story is still developing and we will bring you updates as they become available.

