SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a fatal crash Thursday afternoon.

According to police, one person died at the scene of the crash. Online dispatch records say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Colquitt Road and Hayes Drive.

Shreveport police and first responders have blocked a portion of Colquitt Road due to a crash Thursday afternoon. (Souce: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

This is a developing story, it will be updated when more information is released.