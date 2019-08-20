SPD investigating shooting death of 17-year-old at Moonrider Inn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old male at a Shreveport motel.

Officers were called to the Moonrider Inn on Monkhouse Drive shortly after 11 a.m. for a report of a shooting. They arrived to find the victim had been shot in the head with a semi-automatic handgun. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond, the 17-year-old’s death is not believed to be the result of homicide but investigators are working to determine whether the gunshot was self-inflicted or accidental.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

