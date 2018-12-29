SPD jailer fired; SPD officer placed on leave
SHREVEPORT, LA - Following a pre-disciplinary hearing Friday,Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond fired a Shreveport Police jailer.
D’Xacier Hymes, hired by the department in August of 2018, was fired for violation of department policies.
In addition, Raymond placed a police officer on departmental leave Friday morning following an allegation of possible policy violations.
Cpl. David Ware, hired by the department in August of 2005, was placed on paid departmental leave pending an administrative investigation into the alleged policy violations.
