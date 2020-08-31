UPDATE: SPD: 90-year-old with dementia has been found and is safe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police say the elderly woman who went missing overnight has been found a few blocks away from where she was last seen.

Although 90-year-old Velma Moore suffered minor cuts, police say she was in good shape and able to speak with them. She is being evaluated at a local hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Police, along with K-9 search teams, are actively looking for a missing 90-year-old woman with dementia.

According to SPD, 90-year-old Velma Moore was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30 in the 400 block of Colorado, which is in the Lynbrook neighborhood.

Moore is described as a black female, standing 5’5” tall, weighing100 lbs., with white and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with red writing on the front and gray capri pants. Moore is also not wearing shoes.

Detectives said in addition to suffering from dementia, Moore is also partially blind.

Anyone who sees Moore is urged to call (318) 673-7020 or (318) 673-7300 option #3 immediately.

Shreveport Fire Department is also assisting in the search.

