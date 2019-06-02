SPD Lieutenant behind bars in Bossier for DWI

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) The Shreveport Police Department has confirmed that an SPD lieutenant is behind bars in Bossier Parish after being arrested overnight by Louisiana State Police.

Lt. Jeffery Peters, who supervises one of SPD’s specialized units, was booked into the Bossier Parish facility in Plain Dealing at 2:30 a.m. today.

According to the arrest report, the traffic stop was initiated after Peters, failed to use his turn signal. During the stop, the Trooper found that Peters was intoxicated and subsequently arrested him for DWI.

—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.