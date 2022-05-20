SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving an unsolved homicide that happened at a west Shreveport apartment complex in 2020.

On November 12, 2020, SPD responded to a call that a family member found 29-year-old Derrick Patterson dead in his bedroom from a gunshot wound.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office and Shreveport Police Violent Crime Unit believe Patterson was killed between midnight and 8 a.m. on November 12.

Police are asking for anyone that has information that could be helpful in this cast to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3. Police say no piece of information is too small to help them solve this case.

Anyone with information can also provide an anonymous tip to Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or use p3tips.com.