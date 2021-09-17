SPD: Man accidentally shoots self, woman in Shreveport McDonald’s

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say a man who accidentally shot and wounded himself and a fellow customer a woman at a local McDonald’s Friday afternoon was fumbling for change when he accidentally fired his gun.

It happened inside the lobby of the restaurant on Bert Kouns Industrial loop around 4 p.m. Police say the gun was in the man’s pocket when it went off, grazing him in the leg and blowing a hole in his pants. The bullet bounced off the floor and hit the woman in the thigh.

Both were taken to the hospital, but are expected to survive.

According to police, the man’s gun permit was expired. There is no word on whether he was charged in connection with the incident or the expired permit.