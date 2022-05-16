SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say they have arrested a man they believe was driving the SUV that struck and seriously injured a child getting off a school bus in Shreveport earlier this month.

Police arrested 26-year-old Mantrevious Henderson on May 14 in connection with a hit and run in the 9100 block of Walker Rd., leaving the 12-year-old victim with a fractured pelvis and several broken bones.

According to police, Henderson struck the girl around as she got off the bus and attempted to cross the street on Jewella Avenue near Silver Pine Boulevard.

Images of Henderson captured by witnesses show him getting out of his SUV before getting back in and fleeing the scene before police arrived.

Henderson was booked into Shreveport City Jail on a charge of felony hit and run. There is currently no bond set.