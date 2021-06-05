SPD: Man hit and killed while walking along roadway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning.

Shreveport Police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. on 3132 West at W 70th Street.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was the one to call saying he hit a person walking in the road. The body of the victim was found in the grassy area off the roadway.

Police say no impairment is suspected and the driver was released.

The name of the victim has not been released and the investigation is ongoing.