SPD: Man in custody after 3 employees stabbed inside Shreve City Walmart

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is in custody after three employees were stabbed inside the Shreve City Walmart Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. near the entrance of the Walmart Shopping Center Shreveport-Barksdale Highway, where a Subway used to operate inside the store but is now closed. Initial information from police indicating the victims were Subway employees was incorrect.

According to police, 31-year-old Roger Lindsay pepper sprayed the employees when they tried to stop him from shoplifting candy and a soft drink, and then stabbed them.

Two of the employees were taken to the hospital, one of them with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

