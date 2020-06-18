Coroner identifies man in wheelchair killed after being hit crossing intersection

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating after a man in a wheelchair was struck and killed this morning at a Shreveport intersection.

The accident was reported shortly after 12 a.m. Thursday at Line Ave. and East 70th St.

According to Shreveport Police, 64-year-old, Phillip Harris, of Frierson was in a wheelchair crossing East 70th St. when he was hit by a pickup truck.

Harris was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died from his injuries.

SPD says the driver tested negative for alcohol use but they are still waiting for routine blood test results. Investigators do not believe the driver was under the influence.

