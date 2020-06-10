SPD: Man in wheelchair struck by car in Mooretown neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating a crash in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood where a man in a wheelchair was struck by a car Tuesday night.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Hollywood Avenue.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with serious injuries. Shreveport police have not released any information on the driver of the vehicle.

