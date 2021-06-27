SPD: Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Shreveport’s Westwood neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Shreveport’s Westwood neighborhood.

According to Shreveport police, officers responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a truck just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Frances Street and Rasberry Lane.

The motorcycle driver was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.