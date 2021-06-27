SPD: Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Shreveport’s Westwood neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Shreveport’s Westwood neighborhood.
According to Shreveport police, officers responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a truck just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Frances Street and Rasberry Lane.
The motorcycle driver was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.