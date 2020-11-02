SPD needs your help finding runaway juvenile

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police need your help locating a 16-year-old runaway teenager.

According to SPD, the family of Tatyana James reported her as a runaway juvenile on October 16. Tatyana was last seen in the 7000 block of Elsie Street.

Tatyana is 5’8” tall and weighs around 120 LBS. She has dark brown and burgundy hair and brown eyes.

Police say Tatyana may have fled to Oklahoma. Tatyana has the words “Ben” with a heart tattooed on her chest.

Anyone who knows where Tatyana may be should call Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 #3, 318-673-7020, or the local agency where she is located.

