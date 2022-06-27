SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department identified the men involved in non-fatal shooting on Line Avenue Saturday afternoon. SPD does not expect to make any arrests related to the incident.

Police say Donald Gonsoulin was shot on June 25 in the 5800 block of Line Avenue in an incident that appears to have stemmed from road rage.

It is unclear why but Gonsoulin exited his vehicle and charged another driver’s car while stopped at a red light on Line Avenue.

A second incident between the two men happened shortly after in the parking lot of Brookshire’s grocery store. Gonsoulin attempted to get inside the man’s car and was shot once at that time.

Gonsoulin was brought to Ochsner Health Hospital by Shreveport Fire-EMS where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The second man involved in the incident identified himself as Harry Dublin and told officers that he was responsible for the shooting.

No arrests are expected in connection with this case.