Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. SPD officer arrested, placed on leave following crash

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport Police Officer has been arrested in connection with a car crash over the weekend.

Daniel Meyers, 29, was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated following an accident Saturday night in the 8900 block of Youree Dr.

Meyers was off-duty and was not operating a city vehicle at the time of the crash.

Meyers, a four-year veteran assigned to the Uniformed Services Division, has been placed on paid departmental leave by Chief Alan Crump pending an internal investigation.

The rules and regulations of the Shreveport Fire and Police Municipal Civil Service Board mandate that, “When an employee is charged with a felony he shall, and if a misdemeanor he may, be immediately relieved of duty and placed on departmental leave for up to one week at full pay and with continuing seniority.”