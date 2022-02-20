SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport Police officer who was responding to reports of shooting was involved in a multiple-car pileup in the intersection of Youree Drive at East 70th Street late Sunday morning.

Just after 11 a.m. Sunday, an SPD officer was traveling eastbound on East 70th street to respond to a shooting call on East Kings Highway when she crashed into the first vehicle, causing two other vehicles to crash.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital for observation, but though at least four other people were involved in the crash, no other injuries were reported.

KTAL/KMSS has a crew at the scene and will bring details as they become available.