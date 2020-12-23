SPD officer involved in crash, investigation underway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An investigation is underway after a Shreveport police officer was involved in a motor vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Greenwood Rd. and Curtis Lane.

The officer, who has not been identified at this time, was not injured but taken to Quick Care for a normal evaluation.

An elderly man who was driving a pickup truck was taken to Ochsner with non-life threatening injuries.

The City of Shreveport Risk Management has been notified of the accident.

No citations have been issued at this time.