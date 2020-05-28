Shreveport mayor, police chief address investigation into officer’s Facebook post on death of George Floyd

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond on Thursday urged patience with the process of an investigation into comments posted on social media by an SPD officer regarding the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The investigation is expected to take six to eight weeks.

“I would encourage people who are furious to be patient and to watch the process,” Perkins said in a news conference early Thursday afternoon.

“I want to say that not only does the comments of individuals that in no way, shape, or form, represent the sentiments of the Shreveport Police Department or my administration drive a wedge between what we need to accomplish as a community but the actions around the country is driving that wedge. And if we’re gonna be successful going forward, if we’re going to avoid a violent summer and remainder of the year, we have to work together.”

The comments posted Wednesday by Sgt. Brent Mason said “this was a mistake or misstep not an act of murder” when referring to Floyd’s death.

While neither would comment in detail about the ongoing investigation into the officer’s comments, both the mayor and police chief spoke briefly about the incident they were referring to, in which Floyd was seen on video gasping for breath during an arrest as an officer kneeled on his neck for almost eight minutes. In the footage, Floyd pleads that he cannot breathe and slowly stops talking and moving.

“An individual made some comments that our community is very much up in arms about. They are very insensitive, and in the words of my friend and the fellow mayor from Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, the actions of those officers in Minneapolis were completely unacceptable. Police officers’ duty is to serve and protect. Not only was the duty absent in their actions, but also an element of humanity was lacking. To hear somebody cry out for help and say they can’t breathe and keep the knee on back of someone’s neck for over five minutes is painful to watch.”

Raymond said he contacted Sgt. Mason Wednesday night after be became aware of the officer’s comments on Facebook and asked him to take it down, which he said Mason did. He was placed on departmental leave Thursday morning to determine whether the comments violated the department’s social media policy.

After his post, the Shreveport Police Department posted to their page, stating, “the views expressed by individual officers on their personal social media accounts do not reflect the views or values of the Shreveport Police Department.”

In the post, Mason also says he’s been a part of the Shreveport Police Department for 25 years and training officers for 12 years. On Thursday, Raymond said the officer’s training and experience would be taken into consideration in the investigation. If it is determined that Mason violated departmental policy, the police chief said disciplinary measures could range from a letter of reprimand to suspension up to and including termination.

The mayor and police chief, along with Dist. D councilman Grayson Boucher, Dist. D councilman Grayson Boucher, and interim Dist. A councilwoman Tabatha H. Taylor in renewing the city’s commitment to equipping all of the city’s uniformed officers with body cameras.

Raymond said the city does have 90 of them, “but 90 body cameras doesn’t go very far when you have over 500 police officers,” and that purchasing them for all officers has been “an unfunded need for years now that we’ve tried to address previously.”

Raymond said he is hoping to work with the council to find the funding for both the body cameras and tasers, which he said would be an investment of about $2.9 million over five years or $2.1 million just for the body cams.

So far, Raymond says the city has been unable to come up with the funding, as it was not in a position to providing match requirements for previously available federal grants, “but we certainly are looking for any kind of opportunity to get our foot in the door.”

Perkins also announced Thursday that he is creating a 22 member Commission on Race and Cultural Diversity, which will begin work in June on how to build trust between SPD and the community of color.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.