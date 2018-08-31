Local News

SPD officer placed on leave

SHREVEPORT, LA - Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump placed a police officer on departmental Friday afternoon following an allegation of possible policy violations.

Corporal Jervon Tyler, hired by the department in February of 2008 was placed on paid departmental leave by Chief Crump pending an internal investigation into alleged policy violations.

