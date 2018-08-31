SPD officer placed on leave

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, LA - Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump placed a police officer on departmental Friday afternoon following an allegation of possible policy violations.

Corporal Jervon Tyler, hired by the department in February of 2008 was placed on paid departmental leave by Chief Crump pending an internal investigation into alleged policy violations.