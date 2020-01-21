SPD officers rescue paralyzed man from Cedar Grove house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police officers pulled a paralyzed man from a burning home late Monday afternoon in Cedar Grove.

Shreveport Fire Department EMS Officer Clarence Reese says SPD officers Rodney Keaton and Austin Paige spotted heavy flames coming from a one-story wooden home in the 500 block of West 76th Street while patrolling the area just before 5:00 p.m. A woman who lives in the home was already outside and told the officers the disabled man was still inside. The officers were able to rescue the man by pulling him out of a bedroom window.

The man was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. His current condition is unknown.

“At this point, we have to credit the life of that gentleman to those two officers,” said Reese.

“Due to their brave and heroic acts, that gentleman is still alive.”

Shreveport Fire Investigators are on the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

