SPD on the hunt for suspected vehicle burglar

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This man was caught on camera burglarizing a vehicle at a Shreveport business and police need your help identifying him.

The burglary happened on Wednesday, May 29 at Audio Innovations in the 1700 block of East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

Detectives were able to obtain surveillance video which shows the suspect in the parking lot of the business.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or use the P3Tips app.

