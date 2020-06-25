SPD on the lookout for those who drink and drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Police are taking steps to keep drunk drivers off the streets and to make sure people buckle up.

SPD’s Field Support Bureau will hold a DWI/seatbelt checkpoint from 10 p.m. Friday, June 26 until 3 a.m. Saturday, June 27 at an undisclosed location.

Officers will be checking for impaired drivers and for those who aren’t wearing their seatbelts.

The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, who provides funding for the checkpoint, will also be utilizing its “B.A.T Mobile,” which will serve as a mobile command post and processing location for potentially impaired drivers.

The Louisiana State Police and the Caddo Parish Sheriff Department will be assisting in the checkpoint.

