SPD: One person in critical condition after major crash in southeast Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person is in critical condition following a major crash that happened in southeast Shreveport.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, around 1:30 p.m. officers responded to a major crash in the 1300 block of East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

When they arrived they found four damaged vehicles that had been involved in a crash.

Two of the victims were taken to Ochsner LSU Health with serious injuries. Another victim was transported to Willis Knighton by private vehicle with minor injuries.

Crash investigators responded to the scene and began an accident investigation. Three of the four vehicles had to be towed due to severe damage.

Preliminary investigation suggested that alcohol was not a factor in this accident. At this time one of the victims remains in critical condition and the other victim is in stable condition.

This crash investigation is on-going.