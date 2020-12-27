SPD: Passenger killed in crash, house fire involving stolen car; driver in custody

Shreveport police say the passenger in a stolen car was killed early Saturday afternoon when the car crashed into a vacant house in West Cedar Grove, sparking a fire. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say the passenger in a car reported stolen out of East Texas was killed early Saturday afternoon when the car crashed into a vacant house in West Cedar Grove, sparking a fire.

Police say an officer spotted the car, which had been reported stolen out of Smith County, around 12:38 p.m. and followed. While police say there was no high-speed chase, the officer lost sight of the car when it started to speed up before ultimately crashing into a house at the corner of Wallace Ave. and W. 75th St. The crash caught the unoccupied house on fire and killed the passenger in the front seat.

The driver has been taken into custody. No names have been released. Police say the crash remains under investigation.

Shreveport police say the passenger in a stolen car was killed early Saturday afternoon when the car crashed into a vacant house in West Cedar Grove, sparking a fire. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)