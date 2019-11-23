SPD releases photos of purse snatching suspects

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to them identify two individuals who allegedly snatched someone’s purse Friday.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, it happened in the 1100 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identities and arrest of the individuals responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information is urged to contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories