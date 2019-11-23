SPD releases photos of purse snatching suspects

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to them identify two individuals who allegedly snatched someone’s purse Friday.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, it happened in the 1100 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identities and arrest of the individuals responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information is urged to contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.