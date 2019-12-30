SPD search for missing Shreveport teen

Kayla Currie
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Shreveport police are searching for a missing teenager that is believed to have run away.

According to the press release, on Dec. 29, 16-year-old Kayla Currie was reported as a runaway. Currie was last seen at her residence in the 9000 block of Trail Ridge Drive. She is 5’1” tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans, and pink tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300 option 3.

