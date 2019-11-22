SPD searching for 16-year-old runaway teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help them find a 16-year-old who is believed to have run away.

According to SPD, Lakeisha Sims reported that her son Amarkeyious Sims ran away from home and that he was last seen on Nov. 11 in the 2600 block of Lillian Street.

Police say Amarkeyious is 6’0 and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on Sims whereabouts is urged to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300, option 3.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.