SPD seeks help finding 11-year-old runaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are asking the public to help them locate an 11-year-old runaway.

According to SPD, on Friday family members of Tra’Tayvious Lewis reported him as a runaway to police.

He was last seen in the 5900 block of Union Avenue wearing a white t-shirt with a tiger emblem, black shorts, black sandals, and a superhero backpack.

Tra’Tayvious is described to be 4’3″ tall and weighs around 100 LBS.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on where Tra’Tayvious is should contact them at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-7020.

