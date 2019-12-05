SPD seeks help finding 11-year-old runaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help them find an 11-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from home early Wednesday morning.

According to Cpl. Marcus Hines, 11-year-old J’Marion Salsberry left the 4000 block of Ridgemoor Drive around 2:00 a.m. He is believed to be wearing a pair of black tennis shoes, khaki pants, and a red shirt.

Salsberry is 5’0 tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He also has a birthmark on the right corner of his forehead, according to police.

Anyone with information on Salsberry’s whereabouts is urged to contact Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.

