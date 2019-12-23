SPD seeks help finding 15-year-old runaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help them find a 15-year-old girl who reportedly ran away from home Sunday.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 15-year-old Kiomi Rachal was last seen in the 2800 block of Westover Road on Dec. 22.

She is believed to be wearing a black hoodie and a pair of black pants with white stripes down the side. Rachal is 5’5 tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on Rachal’s whereabouts is urged to contact Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.

