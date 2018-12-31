SPD seeks help finding armed robbery suspect

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Surveillance photo courtesy Shreveport Police Department

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police are asking the public’s help to identify an individual believed responsible for the robbery of a west Shreveport business over the weekend.

On December 29, 2018 just after 10:20 a.m., Shreveport Police officers responded to reports of an armed robbery in the 3700 block of Hearne Avenue. On scene, officers were advised that a black male entered the business wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, lavender mask, black and white Jordan’s and armed with a semi-auto pistol. Once inside the business, the suspect demanded money. The victim surrendered an undisclosed amount of money.

Investigators assigned to the case secured photographs taken from video surveillance attached to the building and are releasing those photographs to the public in hopes of getting the individual identified. Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this subject to contact 318-673-7300 option 3. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via their app, P3Tips.