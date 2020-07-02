SPD seeks help finding juvenile sisters that ran away from home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking for help to find two sisters that are believed to have run away from home.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, on Sunday 16-year-old Shanynia Hughes, and 14-year-old Ciarra Vostic left home without their parents knowing where they were going and have not come home since.

Shanynia is described to be a black female with brown eyes and red, black hair. She is 5’7″ tall and weighs around 180 LBS.

Ciarra is also a black female with brown eyes and black hair. She is 4’11” tall and weighs around 100 LBS.

The girls are reported to be together and have been seen at the Briarwood Apartments and Southern Oaks Apartments.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to where these girls may be to call police immediately at 318-673-7300 option #3.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.