SPD seeks help finding missing elderly man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police is asking for help from the public to find a missing elderly man.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 72-year-old Christian George last seen wearing blue jeans, a colorful button-down shirt, black Velcro tennis shoes, and black eyeglasses.

George is driving a single cab 2006 white Chevrolet Silverado, that is in very used condition with a Louisiana license plate.

If anyone has any information on where George may be please call Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 #3.

